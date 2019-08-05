= The power company’s industrial yard in the heart of Malibu may - or may not - disappear in four weeks.
= Rancho Palos Verdes takes the lead on undergrounding power poles ... it asks Malibu to get on board.
= The family of the man murdered by a sniper in Malibu Canyon files its lawsuit.
= Traffic tickets are up … way up … on P C H.
= Overnight repaving of P C H this week.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
