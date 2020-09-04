  • = Prepare to swelter … 95 at the beach … 115 up the hill.
  • = No specific plans are out there … for closing the beaches if they get overcrowded.
  • = Hungry families are still being given breakfast and lunch … at the local schools.
  • = Malibu will have to add 76 housing units … under proposed regional housing goals.
  • = And call it the wealth effect … Malibu is having trouble counting noses.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
