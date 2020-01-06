- = Winds up to 70 miles an hour sweep the area.
- = And more winds are due today.
- = A brushfire breaks out in Malibu Canyon … it was put out fast.
- = Exotic Lamborghinis race in the mountains … a Calabasas man is dead ..,the investigation continues.
- = And Lily’s Cafe wants to expand … but R Quick Spot may be in the way.
This is KBUU News - Day 423 - the Monday Headlines:
----
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
