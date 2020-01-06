This is KBUU News - Day 423 - the Monday Headlines:
  • = Winds up to 70 miles an hour sweep the area.
  • = And more winds are due today.
  • = A brushfire breaks out in Malibu Canyon … it was put out fast.
  • = Exotic Lamborghinis race in the mountains … a Calabasas man is dead ..,the investigation continues.
  • = And Lily’s Cafe wants to expand … but R Quick Spot may be in the way.
----
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.