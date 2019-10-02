This is KBUU News - Day 327 - the Wednesday Headlines:
= Malibu may soon be paying more for sheriff’s patrols. A lot more.
= L A supervisors are looking to cities like Malibu to stem the 63 million dollar budget blowout. .
= Malibu High parents meet with the sheriff’s department over the security scares last week.
= The City of LA follows Malibu on plastic straws .… but not quite all the way.
= And the Santa Monica Malibu school board may eliminate a historic grove of redwoods in Santa Monica. Really.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
Support for the FM station broadcast comes from the Malibu Foundation.
Their underwriting of the solar panels and batteries at the transmitter for 44 days now.
