——
Malibu's Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Malibu’s Big Rock Mesa Property Owners Association is now the first neighborhood in the city to be officially recognized as a Firewise Community. And there’s a meeting tonight to help other neighborhoods do the same. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/big-rocks-goats/
——
Students around the world are planning a climate action strike tomorrow.
At Malibu schools … they will be considered cutting class. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/smmusd-warns-students-no-strike/
——
Architects unveiled the latest master plan concept for reconstructing Malibu High School last night. And we have a copy of it here, along with details:
——
Five separate construction projects are continuing in and near Malibu. Here’s where they are: https://www.radiomalibu.net/5-road-projects-to-disrupt-traffic/
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
Their support for the KBUU solar panels and battery has kept us on the air continuously since August 18th … 31 days.
And support for KBUU comes from Rancho del Cielo.
——
The most recent mountain lion to be killed on a Southern California freeway was apparently hit by a car while fleeing for his life.
P-61 was run over and killed on the 405 Freeway near Getty Center on September 7th.
Video shot by surveillance cameras shows two mountain lions … apparently fighting and going up a tree … at 3:09 in the morning.
About 20 minutes later, both lions are seen coming down the tree … one after the other.
Another camera spotted one of the big cats … P-61… wearing a collar … running quickly alongside the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center.
At the same time … a mountain lion without a collar walks briskly toward Sepulveda Boulevard under the 405.
That animal heads toward the other mountain lion.
P-61 made it across at least five lanes of northbound 405 traffic … but was hit and killed in the southbound lanes.
Just part of nature … says Jeff Sikich … the a biologist studying the mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains.
He tells the L-A Times “this is what male mountain lions instinctively do, and it did not end up in P-61’s favor,”
——
And in Santa Monica … that big parking lot at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium is about to disappear.
Three construction projects will completely consume the surface lot.
There’s a nursery school run by the college district next to Santa Monica High.
The City recently broke ground on construction of a new athletic field at the corner of 4th and Pico.
And in November … Santa Monica will install a new water recycling project on the rest of the parking lot.
That 92 million dollar project The Sustainable Water Infrastructure Project (SWIP) will create a single water recycling system that will convert stormwater, salted groundwater and municipal wastewater into about 1.5 million gallons per day of treated water to be used for irrigation, street cleaning, groundwater recharging and toilet flushing.
The landmark Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in the midst of this … abandoned.
the old parking … gone.
There is a 900 space parking garage at Olympic and 4th is now the default parking option in the area.
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Cloudy early … sunny later … and very cool )))) … highs (((( 72 )))) beaches … (((( 80 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( will gust up to 20 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 4 to 7 )))).
After that … ((( increasing clouds )))) tonight … low (((( 62 )))) beaches … (((( 57 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( very windy. )))).
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( 65 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 62 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 59 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 69 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 70 to 73 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( 1 to 2 )))) feet high ….
((( Poor )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( High tide is at 12:45 … 4.7 feet.
Low tide tonight at 7:56. ))))
——
——
