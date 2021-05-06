KBUU News Headlines Thursday - City May End Fee Waivers, Hire More Cops
= Malibu's budget is overflowing .... with both money and worry.
= City officials say tax revenues are up ... costs are down ... but one more disaster could drain the bank.
= Adding two sheriff's deputies overnight would cost 1 and a half million dollars.
= And two city council members say it may be time to end the free building permits and inspections for Woolsey victims.
= The man who wrapped his tesla around a power pole was three weeks away from graduating from a university.
= and Caltrans is five months behind schedule on tearing out the Trancas Bridge .... which is falling apart.
Community Calendar
