= Another sharp uptick in crime in Malibu … but last year was a lockdown.
= Santa Monica police report ghost guns are flooding the beach.
= The guy arrested at Zuma with four hidden guns has a court date in two weeks.
= The Malibu city council wants to hire a headhunter to find a city manager.
= One small problem … state law does not allow that in a secret meeting.
= Another building at Malibu High is about to bite the dust.
= An eastside restaurant makes nice nice with its neighbor … to try to move seats to the roof.
= And the Sea View Hotel … planned to replace an abandoned gas statoon … goes befoftre
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm ... streaming at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
