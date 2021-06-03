= Another sharp uptick in crime in Malibu … but last year was a lockdown.
= Santa Monica police report ghost guns are flooding the beach.
= The guy arrested at Zuma with four hidden guns has a court date in two weeks.
= The Malibu city council wants to hire a headhunter to find a city manager.
= One small problem … state law does not allow that in a secret meeting.
= Another building at Malibu High is about to bite the dust.
= An eastside restaurant makes nice nice with its neighbor … to try to move seats to the roof.
= And the Sea View Hotel … planned to replace an abandoned gas statoon … goes befoftre
