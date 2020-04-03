KBUU All News all morning. And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News. Day 511 - the Friday News
https://www.radiomalibu.net/11820-2/
- = A Scripps oceanographer says surfers are at severe risk of getting COVID-19 from ocean spray.
- = A surfer is arrested at Malibu Pier - the sheriff’s deputies used a boat to force him ashore.
- = Surf is going off today … deputies and lifeguards will enforce the beach closure anyway.
- = The confirmed number of virus cases in Malibu … confirmed … is 5.
- = Malibu building inspectors are enforcing social distancing at construction sites.
- = And Malibu High cancels the prom and the senior play … but 2020 graduation ceremonies are promised … at some point in the vague future.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Traffic is …
The weather is ….
And the surf is …
——
COVID-19 … like other viruses … is not killed by salt water. And it can be launched into the air by a crashing wave. That’s the scary conclusion from a leading atmospheric chemist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/scripps-disease-expert-says-covid-19-is-in-ocean-spray-i-would-not-go-into-water-for-1-million/
LA Times article: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-04-02/coronavirus-ocean-swimming-surfing-safe-beaches-los-angeles
——
Los Angeles has opened nine drive thru Coronavirus testing facilities … and yes … they are open to anyone in L A County who has valid medical reasons to be tested.
This will double public health lab testing in L A County. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/garcetii-opens-city-covid-test-centers-87-other-cities-county-begs-you-do-not-wear-n-95-masks/
LA COVID-19 test site info: coronavirus.lacity.org
WEAR MASKS! But not N-95 masks. LA County’s chief medical official is literally begging you - save your N-95 mask, save your nurse’s life. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/garcetii-opens-city-covid-test-centers-87-other-cities-county-begs-you-do-not-wear-n-95-masks/
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … keeping the F-M signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery are underwritten through a grant from the Malibu Foundation.
This keeps us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
——
Malibu building inspectors providing written guidelines in English and in Spanish to every construction site … about safe workplace guidelines in the age of COVID-19.
This comes after the City of Los Angeles warned it would shut down construction sites if workers violate safety protocol.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is satisfied the state has “strict workforce efforts” in place to protect its army of construction workers.
“We’re not New York ... and we’re going to do everything we can to bend our curve,’’ Newsom said during his daily briefing.
——
Malibu high school students Will be given a chance this month to retrieve stuff from their lockers.
The campus has been on lockdown with kids taking classes via distance-learning.
Principal Patrick Miller told parents this week that seniors will get a graduation ceremony … but when … who knows?
The prom … cancelled.
Same for the spring high school play, rescheduled Open House date, spring concerts, senior awards night.
All cancelled.
——
Santa Monica College held a first-ever drive-thru food pantry yesterday.
Mandatory social distancing and hygiene guidelines were enforced.
250 bags of non-perishable food items and groceries from Westside Food Bank and SMC’s donor-supported food closets were handed out.
500 meals from social enterprise Everytable were distributed, plus cupcakes from The Butter End Cakery.
One of the people handing out boxes of groceries was the Santa Monica College president ….. Kathryn E. Jeffery.
——
Gun stores in L A County have reopened … after the L-A County Sheriff revered course for the third time.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he was forced to allow gun stores to reopen because the federal government classified them as essential services.
Yesterday … a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled that local authorities indeed have the right to close gun stores.
A Camarillo resident filed suit against Ventura County for closing gun stores there.
A man claimed his constitutional rights were violated when gun stores in Ventura County were closed under a public health order.
But U.S. District Court Judge Consuelo Marshall sided with the county.
Marshall said that while the public interest is served by protecting Second Amendment rights to gun ownership, it is also served by protecting public health by "limiting the spread of a virulent disease."
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu …
(((( Sunny )))) … highs (((( 63 )))) beaches … (((( 70 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds are supposed to be .
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:20 )))).
After that … ((( )))) tonight … low (((( 53 )))) beaches … (((( 46 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( a midmorning burn off )))).
Rain Sunday nioght thru Thursday
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( 55 )))) degrees.
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.