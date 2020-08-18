 

  • = Car over a cliff on Rambla Pacifico. Three people hospitalized.
  • = A little good news in Los Angeles County … deaths and hospitalizations are settling down.
  • = A new brushfire 30 miles north of Malibu may cause smog.
  • = Malibu is funneling some federal dollars to local businesses … in a lottery.
  • = And a high school soccer player at Palisades High collapses in the heat … and dies.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
 
www.radiomalibu.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.