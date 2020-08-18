- = Car over a cliff on Rambla Pacifico. Three people hospitalized.
- = A little good news in Los Angeles County … deaths and hospitalizations are settling down.
- = A new brushfire 30 miles north of Malibu may cause smog.
- = Malibu is funneling some federal dollars to local businesses … in a lottery.
- = And a high school soccer player at Palisades High collapses in the heat … and dies.
From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Tuesday Headlines
-
- Updated
- 0
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Tuesday Headlines
- Blog: Restaurant
- Pandemic Continues to Strain Local Businesses
- City And County Challenged On Rejection Of Alia Ollikainen's City Council Petitions
- One Found Dead After Malibu Canyon Crash, Hours After 75 Acre "Rockpool" Brusher
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report July 25-29
- From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Monday Headlines
- Siren Warning System Study for Malibu Leaves Room for Doubt
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Malibu Creek State Park Fire Held to 92.8 Acres
- Malibu Seen: The Party's Over
- Junipero Serra Statue Smashed by Vandals
- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Ridicules Letter Sent by Malibu Mayor
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Choose Montecito Over Malibu
- Eight Malibuites Toss Hats in the Ring for 2020 Council Race
- Seasoned with Purpose
- Malibu Homeless Count Number Hits Five-year High, Months Before Onset of COVID-19
- Sheriff's Station to Offer E-Waste Collection, Document Shredding Saturday
- Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Locate Escapee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Athletes Encouraged to 'Chart a New Course' (1)
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report July 2 - 16 (1)
- Pepperdine Reverses Course—All Classes Will Be Online This Fall (1)
- Build Malibu Better: Traffic Hell on the PCH (1)
- Exploring 'An American Myth' (1)
- Mystery Superyacht Off Paradise Cove Turns Heads For Weeks (1)
- Female Pedestrian Killed on PCH Near Winding Way Last Week (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.