KBUU News Tuesday - Fire is still cooking east of Topanga, 23% contained
= Vigilantes had the wrong fire suspect, "Citizen" App apologizes.
= After 6 years of traffic mess, Malibu is still stuck with the Nobujam.
= Planning Commissioners hope city will reason with MRCA - like we said, fat chance.
= A donkey went to school on Point Dume .... not wearing a mask ... it appears.
= Surf's up ... long waits ... but it's colder in the water.
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
