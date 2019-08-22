This is KRSR News - Day 286 - the Thursday Headlines:
63º in Pasadena at 8 am. Concert time forecast is 85º and clouds of smoke.
- = Malibu has two new schools opening today … and expect heavy traffic at both of them.
- = Not one … but two skateparks are going to be built at Bluffs Park.
- = L A going to crack down on homeless encampments in high fire risk areas.
- = CERT team members are offering free advice on making your house safer in a brushfire.
- = And KBUU is stunting today … changing formats to KRSR for one day to honor the Rolling Stones ... in concert tonight
——
MALIBU’S ONLY LOCAL DAILY NEWS … FROM RADIO MALIBU …. F-M 99 POINT 1 ... K R S R. GOOD MORNING … I’M HANS LAETZ REPORTING.
