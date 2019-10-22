https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-345-tues-oct-22/
This is KBUU News - Day 345 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- = More Santa Anas today and tonight.
- = Tomorrow night … we could see 60 mile per hour gusts.
- = Firefighters are looking for embers in Pacific Palisades … could spark another big fire.
- = A private traffic light is switched on … in central Malibu.
- = The cellphone companies did not follow through on promises to keep their system up in blackout areas.
- = Malibu public servant Andy Cohen has died.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
With another big Santa Ana wind storm in the forecast in over the next three days … firefighters just east of Malibu are working hard to stamp out all embers and hot spots from yesterday’s brushfire. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/santa-anas-up-to-60/
——
Caltrans has turned on the new private traffic light on P C H. The new pedestrian signal serves the Malibu Beach Inn. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/caltrans-activates-hotels-private-traffic-signal-on-pch/
——
Cellphone customers in northern California were cut off when massive sections of the state were blacked out for fire danger. This … after the FCC and state government have asked the cell companies what their emergency power capabilities are. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/communications-failed-in-blackout/
——
Longtime Malibu resident Andy Cohen has died. Cohen … a resident of western Malibu … was a member of the city Public Safety Commission. An appreciation: https://www.radiomalibu.net/andy-cohen-dies/
——
The time is
——
Traffic … in 85 seconds … first …
——
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
MOST OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES...
* Winds...Northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Strongest
in the mountains and hills.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 2 to 9 percent. Very poor
overnight recoveries.
* Temperature...As high as 87 to 97 degrees. Warmest on Friday.
* Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions will likely be
favorable for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life
and property.
Weather for the Malibu ….
highs 83 beaches … 96 mountains and canyons.
Santa Ana winds … up to 35 miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at 6:15.
After that … more wind tonight … low 67 beaches … 62 mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be even windier.
Sweeping down the coast …
At Leo Carrillo Beach it's degrees.
KBUU Trancas … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it's 67 degrees in the water at Surfrider.
Mo says the waves today are 2-4 feet high ….
A fun SSW swell holds. NW swell fades. Clean AM.
Those are fun surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
Low tide is at 11:37am.
High 5:15pm 4.7ft
——
