Day 550 - the Tuesday Headlines:
= A major crash up on the steep part of Trancas Canyon Road.
= Surf is up … again … lifeguards and deputies cleared Surfrider yesterday.
= That trial balloon … a homeless parking lot at Zuma … shot down in flames.
= Malibu beaches start to reopen tomorrow … but the parking lots won’t.
= City officials worry that people will get hit crossing PCH to get to the beach.
Day 550 - the Tuesday Headlines:
 
