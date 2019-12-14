https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-400-sat-dec-14/
This is KBUU News - Day 400 - the Saturday Headlines:
- = Large waves today … high surf advisory in effect.
- = A 90 space campground announced for P C H at John Tyler Drive.
- = Joe Edmiston thanks Malibu for walking away from the old swap deal … and gift of control of Bluffs Park vacant land.
- = The M R C A gives up on its campground wishes at Puerco Canyon …
- = Why pay 11 and a half million dollars a safe access road … when Bluffs is free for the taking???
- = The insurance industry strikes back … against the order for the California FAIR plan order to offer better fire insurance policies.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News is in 8 minutes … here on the new 99 point 1 FM … KBU.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
It’s ((( time ))).
More Malibu news …. after the California Report …. on 99 point 1
K B U U - L P Malibu Los Angeles.
——
This is Malibu’s only local daily news. It’s the (((( time ))) edition of the ((( day ))) news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY...
Large waves of 6 to 10 feet along the Ventura County and Los Angeles County Coast. Highest surf across exposed west facing beaches.
Through noon PST Sunday, peaking this morning.
——
Malibu residents who opposed ballfields on the western part of Bluffs Park … will now get a campground there instead. M R C A director Joe Edmiston yesterday unveiled plans to build a 90 person campground on the westernmost end of the vacant land across PCH from Pepperdine University. And he said plans for a campground at Puerco Canyon are dead. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/mrca-announces-campground-at-proposed-ballfield-site-on-bluffs-park-but-puerco-campground-is-dead/
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
——
The California FAIR Plan insurance cooperative has been ordered to upsize its fire insurance policies.
But yesterday …. the big insurance companies filed a lawsuit to block that order.
As many Malibu residents know only too well … every insurance company that operates in the state has to chip in to fund the FAIR Plan … according to its market share.
Its basic policy covers fire but little else … and the state insurance commissioner has ordered the FAIR plan to provide a comprehensive homeowners insurance policy to homeowners who can’t get insurance elsewhere.
The state also ordered the FAIR Plan to double its coverage limit to 3 million dollars.
The plan says it is impossible for it to increase its coverage limits and keep its rates unchanged … as the state has ordered.
The insurance industry says selling comprehensive insurance through the FAIR Plan would be more expensive than what homeowners could purchase on their own … or through a FAIR plan plus supplemental policy.
State Insurance Commission Ricardo Lara said … in a statement …
“I will fight for consumers against this industry-driven lawsuit.
“Insurers can’t have it both ways; they cannot continue to cancel policyholders at an alarming rate, leaving them with the FAIR Plan as their only option, with woefully inadequate coverage.”
——
The annual free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup for Malibu area residents is today.
This is the annual event to get rid of household hazardous waste … and again this year … it’s important to remember that this is -NOT- for fire debris.
Things like antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, home-generated sharps waste, e-waste, and more.
It's a free and easy way to safely dispose of items that are too toxic to trash.
Organizers are asking residents not to take fire damaged material to this recycling Roundup.
Again that will be today… from 9 to 3.
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Patchy clouds and fog burning off this morning )))) … highs (((( 63 )))) beaches … (((( )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( will be strong … up to 30 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 4:45 )))).
After that … ((( )))) tonight … low (((( 51 )))) beaches … (((( 40 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY...
Large waves of 6 to 10 feet along the Ventura County and Los Angeles County Coast. Highest surf across exposed west facing beaches.
Through noon PST Sunday, peaking this morning.
Mo in the Morning …. coming up after the traffic.
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.