= Malibu has a gubernatorial candidate ... or is she a gift from heaven for late night comics???
= Caitlyn Jenner has hired Trump campaign consultants ... and is blasting Democratic party rule.
= Malibu gets 2 point 2 million dollars in Covid 19 money ... but is not sure what it can be spent on.
= You can drive over to the valley and get a Covd vaccination ... without an appointment ... thru Monday.
= Santa Monica may get spanked by the Coastal Commission ... building stuff on the beach without a Coastal Commission permit ... naughty naughty.
= Surf is up .. 3 to 6 with occasional 7 foot sets thru Sunday morning.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is NOW in your car on FM 99.1-HD2 and COMING SOON to www.kbu2.net from 10-2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382
MORE THAN JUST A SLOGAN ... FOR SIX YEARS ... KBUU IS MALIBU'S ONLY LOCAL DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.