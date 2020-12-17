- = Two more Malibu residents are killed by C0VID 19.
- = The official death toll here is 5 … plus 3 people who worked here.
- = Nurses at two hospitals near Malibu may walk out on strike Christmas Eve.
- = Think this happens only in Russia?? Ambulances not far from Malibu are waiting up to 6 hours t unload C0VID patients.
- = Anti-5G activists from all over are riding a wave of Malibu discontent over ugly power poles ... some trying to reduce cell service.
Thanks to heroic all night work for two nights in a row by engineer Jim Toten ... the KBUU servers and modems and routers have been reconstructed.
The KBUU webstream is back up.
Today's headlines:
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
News at 7:15, 7:45, 8:15, 8:45, 9:15 and 12n.
On the radio at FM 99.1.
Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Community Calendar
