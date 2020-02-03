  • = 64 mile per hour winds up above Malibu.
  • = 98 miles an hour on Kanan Dume.
  • = A sewage cleanup in Malibu … but the RVs may have just moved up the coast.
  • = The local public school district is broke.
  • = A dirty power plant up the coast may keep chugging away for another few years.
  • = And holy chicken fried steak! Goo Goo Clusters arrive to menace the local area.
KBUU News .... AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net

COMING SOON! KBUU NEWS ON DEMAND, 24/7.

