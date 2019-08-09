https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-273-fri-aug-9/
This is KBUU News - Day 273 - the Friday Headlines:
- = A Malibu attorney wins a settlement with the local school district ….
- = And that means your Malibu kid will get free school supplies this year.
- = The local sheriffs captain was sacked by the new sheriff … but he will be honored by the city council.
- = The Woolsey Fire … and how the city handled it … that hot potato gets tossed to the city council on Monday.
- = And there are now THREE male mountain lions from Malibu … east of the 405. Watch out Beverly Hills.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Malibu’s city council will address the Woolsey Fire on Monday. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/woolsey-fire-evaluation-monday/
We have a link to the analysis posted on the KBUU newswire today.
https://www.malibucity.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/3858?fileID=8811
Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman keeps suing Santa Monica … and keeps winning.
And as a result … Malibu kids heading back to school this month are being told to leave their pencils and backpacks at home. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/kids-will-get-free-school-supplies/
The complete article is in the Santa Monica Lookout: https://www.surfsantamonica.com/ssm_site/the_lookout/news/News-2019/August-2019/08_08_2019_District_to_Reimburse_Parents_for_School_Supplies_Under_Settlement.html
The former commander of the Malibu-Lost Hills sheirffs station we'll be honored by the Malibu city Council on Monday night. Also Monday … the city Council will be asked to endorse a move by Ranchos Palos Verdes to try to convince the state to put power lines underground in very high risk fire areas. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/city-will-honor-sheriff-capt/
In Washington yesterday … the White House announced it will veto a California requirement that the pesticide Roundup be labeled as a potential cancer causer. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/trump-on-round-up-cancer-link/
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. ((( time ))))
Well…. they don't know how he did it … but a young male mountain managed to cross 12 lanes of freeway in Sepulveda Pass to get out of Malibu.
P-61 managed to cross over or under the massive 405 freeway sometime between the hours of 2 a-m and 4 a-m Anna July morning.
P-61 one was wearing a radio collar … but the data is not specific enough to say how he managed to cross the 405.
Two other mountain lions have been hot by cars on the same freeway.
Freeways in the area act as fences for the local mountain lion population, hemming them in on an island of habitat, which has led to seriously low genetic diversity levels in the Santa Monica Mountains. During the course of the study, researchers have documented numerous mountain lions traveling right up to the edge of the freeway and not crossing.
P-61 joins P-22 … the male mountain lion who made his way east from Malibu several years ago and crossed both the 405 and the 101 Freeways.
P-22 has been batching it in Griffith Park for more than seven years.
And another male mountain lion is carousing in the Beverly Hills adjacent area … between the 405 and 101 freeways.
Surveillance camera footage occasionally surfaces with images of that lion, assuming it is the same one, dating back approximately five years.
One editors note this morning … National Park Service Ranger Kate Kuykendall is hanging up her Smokey Bear hat.
Ranger Kate as been helping KBUU and other reporters cover the Santa Monica Mountains for years.
She's accepted a new job as a spokeswoman for the Long Beach airport.
It is not believe that any mountain lions live in Long Beach.
Good luck ranger Kate.
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Sunny and hazy today )))) … highs (((( 72 )))) beaches … (((( 93 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 15 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 12 minutes before 8 )))).
After that … ((( more coastal crud )))) tonight … low (((( 60 )))) beaches … mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( about the same … hotter by Monday. )))).
At 8:55 … at Trancas it’s (((( 61 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 61 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 64 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 65 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 66 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( 1-4 )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fun )))) surfing conditions …. according to Mo.
((((( tide is at High 6:58am 3.4ft
Low 11:33am 2.3ft
High 6:08pm 5.5ft ))))
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
