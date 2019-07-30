https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-263-tue-july-30/
This is KBUU News - Day 263 - the Tuesday headlines:
- = Malibu fire victims get a 2 point 2 million dollar break.
- = County waterworks will not charge for past water system improvements as a condition to rebuild.
- = The City of Los Angeles may resume enforcing a no camping law in residential areas.
- = Malibu City Hall beefs up its emergency information distribution system.
- = A Malibu developer amasses a half billion dollar collection of new homes.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … the (((( Tuesday ))) edition … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
L A County will not charge fire victims for water system improvements made over past years … That marks a significant win for the Malibu Foundation … which went to the Board of Supervisors to ask for waivers on county waterworks Capital Improvement Charges. https://www.radiomalibu.net/l-a-county-will-waive/
——
That ugly truck parking yard in central Malibu was supposed to be removed and restored to nature by now. But Southern California Edison doesn’t want to leave.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/edison-lot-may-not-be-temporary/ [Broadcast Monday]
——
Malibu officials are practicing setting up emergency information stations as part of community-wide emergency preparedness efforts. Southern California Edison is promising to shut off the electricity during severe red flag conditions … and when that happens it will take the internet down most everywhere. The City will put out emergency information on KBUU 99.1 FM, Malibu’s only locally operated radio station. https://www.radiomalibu.net/city-info-centers-during-blackouts/
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. ((( time ))))
——
A new survey of Californians says residents want the state to lead the world in fighting climate change—and many are ready to tackle the problem on the road, at the ballot box, and even with their pocketbooks.
The findings from the Public Policy Institute of California show that the majority of Californians believe global warming is happening now and that it’s a serious threat to the Golden State’s future
What’s more, Californians are ready to cast their votes and spend their money to fight it.
The Institute found 78 percent of Californians think it is somewhat to very important to them for California to lead the charge to fight climate change.
But like everything in America these days … there is a partisan split.
69 percent of Democrats say it was very important … compared to 46 percent of Independents and 24 percent of Republicans.
The survey was done by the Public Policy Institute of California …. a non-partisan think tank that’s asked Californians for their take on environmental issues for nearly two decades,
The survey suggests recent catastrophic wildfires might have played a role in shaping public opinion.
63 percent—of Californians understand that global warming has played a part in the wildfires tearing through the state. More—71 percent—are very worried about a future of more severe wildfires as a consequence of climate change.
Californians think the state’s future is at risk, with 79 percent calling climate change a somewhat or very serious threat to the state’s future economy and quality of life.
——
A law that would allow the city of Los Angeles to resume issuing citations to homeless people sleeping in cars, vans or RVs parked along residential areas could be reinstated by the Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Daily News reports that a temporary ban restricts people from being able to sleep in vehicles in many areas of the city has expired.
The law also restricts people from sleeping in their vehicles near parks and schools.
L A pushes many of its homeless people sleeping in vehicles into industrial and commercial areas … or out of the city.
The L A law expired during the City Council’s summer recess.
Now the council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to reinstate the law for another six months … according to the LA Daily News.
——
Malibu designer Scott Gillen is in the national news media again . …
His latest project, The Malibu Series is a collection of 13 homes throughout Malibu which total over $500 million in combined asking prices.
While not all of the homes are fully completed, sales have officially launched today … according to Forbes magazine.
Five of the homes in this package are on a 24-acre section of land wrapping around malibu Bluffs park.
One of them is The New Castle … above the Civic Center … being released as part of The Malibu Series with a new asking price of $75 million.
Other houses range in price from $14.25 million to $100 million.
Forbes says two of the thirteen homes have already gone under contract (one asking $14.25 million and another asking $40 million) and two others have already sold
——
Finally this morning … the bell is tolling for the Chevrolet Malibu.
The American midsize sedan will be built for another five years, after which production is expected to end at the Fairfax, Kansas assembly plant.
After that, it’s supposedly lights out for the Chevy Malibu nameplate.
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72 )))) beaches … (((( 83 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( 10 to 15 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( three minutes before 8. )))).
After that … ((( coastal crud )))) tonight … low (((( 62 )))) beaches … mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( 68 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 64 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 64 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 71 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 69 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( 2 to 3 )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( High tide is at 9:49 am … 4 feet
Low 2:31pm 2ft
High 8:48pm 6.6ft ))))
——
