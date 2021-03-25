= Santa Monica is gearing up to fight Malibu school district independence efforts.
= Kids back on campus yesterday and today at Malibu Middle School and Malibu High.
= New classroom buildings are unveiled ... kids say "good."
= The district will hold a web seminar tonight to answer questions about possible three foot distancing.
= As LA hurtles towards the yellow tier ... and more reopenings ... a real worry.
= Variants of the disease now account for two thirds of the cases... and they are easier to catch.
Those stories and others on KBUU Radio .. Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1.
You can hear the livestream at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is NOW on FM 99.1 HD2 and COMING SOON on www.kbu2.net from 10-2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.