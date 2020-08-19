From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... here are the Wednesday Headlines:
= L A County improves … Ventura County is terrible shape … on Coronavirus test results.
= Malibus air quality is awful … two fires inland sending smoke into our air.
= A small brusher is put out yesterday above La Costa Beach.
= Malibu’s city attorney tells a council candidate … sorry …
= The candidate waited til the last possible minute to file her petitions and they can't be fixed.
= And Malibu parents are going to learn two words to use at the kids breakfast table: synchronous and asynchronous.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
