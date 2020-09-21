= Santa Monica Malibu schools are going to try again on a reopening strategy.
= Air quality markedly improves … as the fog rolls in.
= A surfer dies Saturday … a heart attack at Zuma.
= A Malibu restaurant wants to relocate half its seats to a skydeck .. legally this time.
= Traffic alert at Paradise Cove … Mammoth plans to reopen in November.
