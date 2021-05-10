KBUU News Monday - Homeowner Expected Sheriff To Enforce 'No Party' Rule in Her B and B

= Finger pointing after Saturday night's balcony collapse in Malibu.
= The homeowner says the sheriff told her it was a civil issue ... when she claimed her vacation rental had been overrun with partiers.
= Opposition by a Calabasas group torpedoes a controlled burn to reduce wildfire risk.
= Now the county fire chief wants homeowners to support his effort to use fire to fight wildfire.
= How many kids are actually attending in person classes in Malibu schools?
= And no appointments needed for Covid vaccines in LA.
