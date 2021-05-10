KBUU News Monday - Homeowner Expected Sheriff To Enforce 'No Party' Rule in Her B and B
= Finger pointing after Saturday night's balcony collapse in Malibu.
= The homeowner says the sheriff told her it was a civil issue ... when she claimed her vacation rental had been overrun with partiers.
= Opposition by a Calabasas group torpedoes a controlled burn to reduce wildfire risk.
= Now the county fire chief wants homeowners to support his effort to use fire to fight wildfire.
= How many kids are actually attending in person classes in Malibu schools?
= And no appointments needed for Covid vaccines in LA.
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1, and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Hey Alexa! Play KBUU!
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on middays from 9:30-2 on FM 99.1 HD2 and s7.viastraming.net/6500 .
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then to the KBUU Facebook page:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Malibu's Best Shot
- Malibu Seen: Open at Last
- KBUU News Monday - Homeowner Expected Sheriff To Enforce 'No Party' Rule in Her B and B
- Blog: Revisiting Mom
- Photos: Sharks Claim Senior Night Victory
- Malibu’s Caitlyn Jenner Running for Governor
- Tesla Showroom Opens in Malibu
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report April 21–25
Most Popular
Articles
- The Shifting Landscape of Homelessness in Malibu
- Tesla Showroom Opens in Malibu
- Tribute Held for Outgoing City Manager Reva Feldman
- Malibu High Moves Into the 21st Century
- Coastal Commission To Rule on Malibu Pesticide Ban
- Malibu’s Caitlyn Jenner Running for Governor
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report April 21–25
- Letter: Sad
- Letter: We Need a Warrior
- From the Publisher: They Have Their Say
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 18
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.