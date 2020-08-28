From F-M 99.1 … the KBUU News Friday Headlines:
= Two escaped alleged murders .. and a little girl … taken into custody on PCH
= Coronavirus detected at a Malibu area residential treatment center for teens.
= The city is getting National Preparedness Month seminars ready.
= A mountain lion and a bobcat … killed by rat poison … up north of the 118.
= And a restraining order in Malibu did not stop a death in Laguna Beach.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
