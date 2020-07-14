DUE TO PROBLEMS WITH FRONTIER FIOS ROUTERS, WE ARE UNABLE TO POST AT THE KBUU WEB PAGE. THE ENTIRE STORY IS POSTED HERE.
In Los Angeles … the mayor says
“We have never had as many people infected or infectious.
“We have never had as many recorded positive cases each day.
“And we have never had as many people in the hospital as there are tonight as I speak to you in Los Angeles.”
65 in the Santa Monica Mountains.
And that means more restrictions.
“We are starting to see in several parts of the state and increase in ICU use that is generating some concern.
“We are now effective today requiring all counties to close their indoor activities, their indoor operations in the following sectors restaurants wineries tasting rooms movie theaters and the shattering of all bars. This is in every county in the state of California.”
More than 7000 people have died.
California had led the nation in shutting down … flattening the curve.
But we reopened too soon and too fast.
And now the focus is on buisnesses.
Doctor Barbara Ferrer … at L A County Health.
NEWSCART 75725 FARRER BIZ
“As we have reopened we have seen the sharpest increase in workplace outbreaks. Business owners and operators must take their employees healthcare needs seriously, and they must heed the public health directives.”
So how do those public health directives affect Malibu schools???
Will schools reopen in Malibu with kids in attendance this fall??? The school board will make that decision Thursday.
The school superintendent now says he will release the survey opinions from parents by this afternoon (Tuesday).
The district is still getting new information.
Yesterday … the L A County Department of Public Health issued guidelines Los Angeles County public health officials have announced new guidelines for school districts that choose to resume in-person learning in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, warning that things will look very different on campuses when students and teachers return.
Children in L.A. County’s 80 different school districts would be required to wear face coverings … encouraged to use hand sanitizer …practice social distancing … and there would be no team sports.
As of right now, there’s no plan for testing students regularly.
Schools would need to report a cluster of three or more cases to the health department.
But there are no requirements … yet … for schools to close down if a cluster is discovered … as is the requirement for businesses.
Los Angeles and San Diego schools will not open for in person learning this fall.
As for Malibu?? Stay tuned.
And another question … will kids from over the hill be allowed to register for classes in Malibu? The Santa Monica-Malibu school board … anxious to cut costs … has proposed ending enrollment for kids who live outside the district.
The proposal elicited howls of protest from Malibu … where declining enrollment is threatening the very viability of the schools here.
The school board is slated to act on that Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.