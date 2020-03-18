This is KBUU News - Day 495 - the Wednesday Headlines:

- = the California National Guard has been placed on alert by the governor.
- = A food pantry is being set up … for seniors and parents with small kids … in Malibu.
- = The virus has closed courtrooms … causing a delay in the fire lawsuit against Southern California Edison.
- = A woman sues the city of Malibu over a crash in Malibu Canyon Road … that trial is also on hold due to the virus.
- = Surf is up - 3 to 6 foot waves - great shape.
- = But if you're going for a walk ... AND YOU SHOULD ... do it this morning ... strong winds will hit us this afternoon.
