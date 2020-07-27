This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... The Monday Headlines
= did you feel it? A little bitty earthquake this morning at six.
= Street racing moved to Hollywood this weekend … a teenaged girl shot dead.
= The Coastal Commission says what might be OK in one city for B and Bs may not work in another.
= Some Point Dume residents mount a last-minute attempt to keep speed humps off Dume Drive.
= The L-A sheriff calls a county supervisors a very bad name in Spanish… basically .. a slut.
= An unusual sunset last night at Trancas. People falling out of the sky.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
