  • = Did you feel it? Most of Malibu slept thru that quake last night.
  • = The gigantic La Paz shopping center gets a green light from the planning commission … not that it could stop it.
  • = Plans include getting cars out of the middle of the shopping center.
  • = The burned out bridge on Mulholland is getting replaced.
  • = And the L A County sheriff is facing subpoenas from the elected body overseeing him … sound familiar???
Details on the KBUU News this morning.
AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net

