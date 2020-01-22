- = Did you feel it? Most of Malibu slept thru that quake last night.
- = The gigantic La Paz shopping center gets a green light from the planning commission … not that it could stop it.
- = Plans include getting cars out of the middle of the shopping center.
- = The burned out bridge on Mulholland is getting replaced.
- = And the L A County sheriff is facing subpoenas from the elected body overseeing him … sound familiar???
Details on the KBUU News this morning.
AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Biggest Shopping Center In Malibu Gets Overhaul Before Construction
- How to Get a Certificate of Occupancy—in Only 14 Months
- Malibu's Best Shot
- This is KBUU News - Day 439 - the Wednesday Headlines
- Residents Ask for a 'Cohesive Plan of Action' for Homelessness in Malibu
- Pepp Basketball Dominates USF
- This is KBUU News - Day 438 - the Tuesday Headlines
- Small Town Newspaper Is Saved
Most Popular
Articles
- City Council to Schedule Special Meeting Discussing 'Unprecedented' Homelessness in Malibu
- Photographing the Future of Sea Level Rise: California King Tides Project 2020 Launches in Malibu
- From the Publisher: A Close Look at a Thorny Malibu Conflict
- Lessons from the Holocaust Shared in Malibu
- How to Get a Certificate of Occupancy—in Only 14 Months
- City to Observe MLK Day Hours
- Places of Worship Ramp Up Security
- Residents Ask for a 'Cohesive Plan of Action' for Homelessness in Malibu
- Nighttime Parking Restrictions Approved Along PCH
- Reviews & More: The Contenders
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 30
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.