- = Three city council members fall on their swords.
- = Apologies all around for the TDSF anti-mansionization ordinance.
- = The county’s inspector general says the sheriff has not exactly been truthful … in rehiring his crony.
- = Poison free Malibu wins a round at the state Senate in Sacramento.
- = The only beach that you can drive on may get do not enter signs.
- = And big waves possible today … the National Weather Service says.
Looks like summer weather is right around the corner ... This is KBUU News - Day 243 - the Wednesday headlines:
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Community Calendar
