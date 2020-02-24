- = Heading to Malibu? Westbound 10 is closed at the Santa Monica tunnel.
- = Malibu may see coronavirus quarantine passengers bused thru to Point Mugu.
- = Neighbors ask how the sheriff’s search teams could miss a body under a house.
- = The C H P responds in a big way to the fast and furious scene on P C H.
- = A planning commissioner is sacked for being too nit picky.
- = And voting machine screwups cost some Malibu residents their right to vote.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
KBUU News .... AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net
COMING SOON! KBUU NEWS ON DEMAND, 24/7.
