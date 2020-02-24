  • = Heading to Malibu? Westbound 10 is closed at the Santa Monica tunnel.
  • = Malibu may see coronavirus quarantine passengers bused thru to Point Mugu.
  • = Neighbors ask how the sheriff’s search teams could miss a body under a house.
  • = The C H P responds in a big way to the fast and furious scene on P C H.
  • = A planning commissioner is sacked for being too nit picky.
  • = And voting machine screwups cost some Malibu residents their right to vote.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
KBUU News .... AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net
COMING SOON! KBUU NEWS ON DEMAND, 24/7.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.