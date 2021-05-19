= The suspect may or may not be a homeless man ... as a political firestorm about that develops.
= Malibu and L A County make great progress against Covd ... Ventura County not so much.
= Malibu's controversial contract with a Sacramento lobbying firm goes before the city council again.
= And the creampies are flying in the recall effort against the governor.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2 p-m.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382
=

