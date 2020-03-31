- = 64 hundred cases in Los Angeles County but not sure how many in Malibu now.
- = Farmers markets are too crowded in L-A … the mayor there has ordered them closed until they implement safety plans.
- = But the Malibu Farmers market has instituted the safety requirements demand in Los Angeles.
- = The sheriff may get his wings clipped by the Board of Supervisors today … he’s mad.
- = The Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy board hands total power to Joe Edmiston.
- = Sewer rates might go up 52 percent in Malibu West ... LA County explains why.
With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
