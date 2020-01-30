https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-447-th-jan-malibu-council-wants-safe-parking-indoor-shelters-for-homeless-sheriff-accused-of-planting-spies-in-malibu-station/
This is KBUU News - Day 447 - the Thursday Headlines:
- = Malibu’s city council wants to take emergency steps to set up safe parking lots and temporary indoor shelters for homeless.
- = Not in Oxnard - not in Santa Monica - here in Malibu.
- = Lieutenant Jennifer Seetoo describes humiliating treatment by the L A County sheriff.
- = She alleges the sheriff has a pattern of discrimination against women who work for him … and a good ol’ boy network.
- = Wind gusts up to 45 miles an hour predicted for tonight.
Malibu will set up at least one safe parking lot for RVs and campers … somewhere in Malibu. And will set up an indoor shelter for people without homes … probably at the abandoned county courthouse in downtown Malibu. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/safe-parking-space-for-rvs-indoor-shelter-planned-by-city-for-homeless/
On lieutenant Jennifer Seetoo’s first day at work in West Hollywood … she was shown her office and given nothing to do for her 12 hour shift.
And it was described by her boss as a promotion.
Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sheriff-villanueva-installed-spies-and-cronies-at-malibu-station-seetoo-alleges/
And the CNS article: https://www.dailynews.com/2020/01/28/lasd-female-lieutenant-sues-county-alleging-discrimination-harassment-and-retaliation-in-agency/
A Malibu woman has been ordered to pay 18 million dollars in damages to the daughter of a woman killed in a traffic crash at the 101 Freeway and Kanan Dume Road.
A jury in Van Nuys found that Nicole Herschel acted with malice … because she tried to cover up the incident.
Yijing Chen and her mother were crossing the 101 Freeway onramp in a crosswalk . when Herschel drove over the mother with a large Chevy Silverado truck.
After the crash, Herschel got out of her pickup, dragged the body of Chen’s unconscious mother toward the curb, then backed up and parked.
But at that point … she began lying.
She told the California Highway Patrol that she came upon the injured women while driving to the supermarket.
A CHP officer found her answers “evasive.”
She had the truck washed … and parked it at LAX.
Herschel spent several months in county jail after pleading no contest to vehicular manslaughter.
Herschel had worked as a horse trainer in the Malibu area.
Her lawyers acknowledged that Herschel was liable and that her negligence caused the crash.
They were not available for comment to the Los Angeles Times … which reported this story.
LA Times article: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-01-29/l-a-woman-must-pay-18m-after-crashing-into-pedestrian?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+lanowblog+%28L.A.+Now%29
This reminder … this evening …. the City is hosting a workshop with California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Assembly member Richard Bloom regarding the Woolsey Fire.
The insurance commissioner will offer community members help and information on their wildfire claims and answer insurance questions.
A town hall meeting will take place from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, followed by free, confidential, one-on-one appointments with Insurance Department staff from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Call 800-927-4357 to schedule a one-on-one appointment with California Insurance Department staff. Walk-ins will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.
(((( Windy this morning … )))) … highs (((( 69 )))) beaches … (((( 74 )))) mountains and canyons.
Santa Ana winds … ((( 35 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
A brief lull in thew winds this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 5:18 )))).
After that … ((( very windy )))) tonight … low (((( 59 )))) beaches … (((( 46 )))) mountains and canyons.
Santa Ana wind gusts stronger than last night … up to 45 miles an hour.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
