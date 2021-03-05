 

= A blip .. or a worrisome surge ... Covid 19 cases tick upward in Malibu.
= It's the peak of the rainy season ... but brush in the local mountains is summertime dry.
= Malibu Autobahn and Galpin Motors are sponsoring an exotic car rally in Malibu Sunday.
= The city is leaning away from putting a temporary car impound lot at the equestrian park ... or on Point Dume.
= And Trader Joe's is creeping closer and closer to Malibu.
