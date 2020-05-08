With KBUU all news all morning.
Day 50 of the official California shutdown -

Day 546 since the Woolsey Fire - the Friday Headlines:

= Malibu beaches is may reopen next Friday.
= Sunrise to sunset ... swimming surfing jogging and running may return.
= Not much hope to save Malibu teachers jobs … the school board needs to lay off 30 teachers districtwide.
= Malibu's board member sats the very notion of schools in Malibu is at threat.
= The sheriff refuses to explain how he's handling coronavirus in the jail system.
= Alex Villanueva may get subpoenaed by the county that he works for.
