With KBUU all news all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
= Malibu beaches is may reopen next Friday.
= Sunrise to sunset ... swimming surfing jogging and running may return.
= Not much hope to save Malibu teachers jobs … the school board needs to lay off 30 teachers districtwide.
= Malibu's board member sats the very notion of schools in Malibu is at threat.
= The sheriff refuses to explain how he's handling coronavirus in the jail system.
= Alex Villanueva may get subpoenaed by the county that he works for.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Listen at www.radiomalibu.net
