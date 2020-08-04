- = COVID 19 may be leveling off in California … as we escape stay at home orders.
- = L A County ups its game on COVID testing.
- = As Malibu grapples with B and Bs and COVID … a gigantic party last night in LA leaves one dead and two others shot.
- = A trail and forest area in Ventura County is being loved to death … and will remain closed.
- = And the guy who wants to build a house on Point Dume will have to come back for a fourth try at city hall.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
