= 85 degrees was the overnight low up at the higher elevations this morning.
= Winds of up to 30 miles an hour … still blowing.
= Broad Beach homeowners ensnared in four separate lawsuits over p[lans to bring in 21 thousand truckloads of sand.
= The sheriff’s oversight commission wants Alex Villanueva to resign over alleged lies and cover ups.
= La Nina is getting worse … Malibu is entering the peak fire season …
= And now the president is cutting emergency funds to California because we don’t rake our forests.
LOCAL NEWS SERVED FRESH - YOU ARE ON YOUR OWN FOR COFFEE.
EVERY MORNING ON THE RADIO: 99.1 FM
YOU CAN HEAR US BY SAYING "HEY ALEXA, PLAY KBUU-LP."
OR STREAM US AT www.radiomalibu.net
