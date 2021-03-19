KBUU RADIO FRI MAR 19
Some big changes proposed in the way Malibu city hall is run … including the possibility of an official censure resolution aimed at disruptive councilmembers. Two city council members propose junking the accumulation of city council policies that have been added to a list of official city policies over the last 29 years.
Council members Karen Farrer and Paul Grisanti have come up with the list … after a bitter political fight with city council members Bruve Silverstein and Steve Uhring.
