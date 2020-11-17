  • = A major study on blocking the COVID virus … and battling its effects.
  • = UCLA joins Johns Hopkins University in a study of antibody rich blood plasma.
  • = Getting a COVID test before a holiday party? Bad, bad idea, says Barbara Ferrer.
  • = LA County waterworks plans a public hearing on its plan to modernize the Malibu water system.
  • = And if you have a bunch of old bills and checking statements cluttering the house … there will be a COVID safe shredding service this Saturday.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
 
