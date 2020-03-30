This is KBUU News - Day 507 - the Monday Headlines

KBUU is all news all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
= P C H was motorized bedlam over the weekend … so much for stay at home.
= California State Parks finally closes the beaches in Ventura County.
= Alarm bells ringing. In the midst of a private land grab … M R C A Director Joe Edmiston seeks emergency powers.
= Design architects for the new Malibu High campus have been picked…
= A 6 point 5 million dollar contract will be granted tomorrow.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
