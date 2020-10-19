= Malibu city council candidates react to the overwhelming increase in overnight parking along P C H.
= After 6 years and 21 million dollars … not one grain of replacement sand on Broad beach.
= And now … board members … residents and neighbors are asking if the wheels have come off this wagon.
= Santa Monica dumps its police chief after the May looting fiasco.
= And a gigantic funeral for a famous movie stuntman takes Trancas Beach by surprise.With KBUU all news all morning.
KBUU News
The Monday Headlines:
