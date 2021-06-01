= Another death from Covid 19 reported within Malibu
= And Malibu’s vaccination rate is below that of comparable cities.
= A small plane makes a forced landing on the 101 freeway … apparently in the exit only lane.
= Planning to expand nearby airports grinds to a halt … too many people ticked off about airplane noise.
= And 17 years after Granita closed … plans emerge for a replacement.
