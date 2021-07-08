Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...

= A hillside house near Getty Villa burns to the ground … but does not spread to the brush.

= Unvaccinated people may be catching the COVID 19 from those who have taken the vaccine.
= Public health says decisions to refuse vaccination are coming from informed people being fed misinformation.
= The sheriff’s office plans a crackdown on homeless when red flags fly.
= And the sheriff’s political battles in Venice appear to be making it harder to place homeless from Malibu in shelters.
