This is KBUU News - Day 270 - the Tuesday Headlines:
= The big truck depot in downtown Malibu is again attacked as illegal.
= That spray you can put on your house to repel fire maybe snake oil.
= We have a name for the motorcyclist killed on PCH last Sunday.
= Fire insurance costs skyrocketing … if you can get it.
= And a guy goes berserk on the 101 freeway.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- This is KBUU News - Day 270 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- First Time Principal Takes the Helm at Webster Elementary School
- Blog: She Certainly Can
- KBUU Newswire - Day 269 - Monday Aug 5 - Other City Asks Malibu To Help Undergrounding - SCE yard May Or May Not Be Removed - Mal Cyn 187 Lawsuit Filed - Road Work Aplenty
- This is KBUU News - Day 269 - the Monday Headlines
- Beloved Community Member Passes Away
- Fire Rebuild Fees Waived for District 29
- 'Love is the only River'
Most Popular
Articles
- Beloved Community Member Passes Away
- Reggae beats coming to Malibu
- First Time Principal Takes the Helm at Webster Elementary School
- Malibu City Hall And Malibu Residents Come In For Criticism In Independent Report
- Malibu Democratic Club Welcomes Latest Candidate Speaker: Bernie Sanders
- All about egg donation
- Preserving the history of Malibu Pottery tiles
- Reviews & More: Kid Flicks
- 'Deputy-Involved Shooting' Reported in Point Dume
- Malibu Surf Swap to benefit MHS Sharks
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.