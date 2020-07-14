KBUU NEWSWIRE 5:15PM TUES
There will be no school classes in Malibu classrooms this fall.
The Santa Monica-Malibu school superintendent says the district's 10,000 students will use computers, textbooks and study packets through the end of the year, joining 800,000 fellow students in Los Angeles and San Diego in distance learning.
"This was not an easy decision," superintendent Ben Drati said late today. "We understand that distance learning may present a challenge to many families. We will address these concerns in the upcoming school board meeting and during the next month and beyond, along with how we plan to deliver distance learning to our students in a consistent and effective manner."
The decision must be ratified by the school board, which will hear from parents and vote Thursday evening.
