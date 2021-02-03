KBUU News Headlines - Wed Feb 3

= Coronavirus cases dropping … vaccine supplies tight … variants spreading.
= It’s a race against time … but we’re losing … as the vaccine supply actually is dropping locally.
= Reminder -- free COVID 19 tests tomorrow at Malibu City Hall.
= Trancas market tries again to fix its sewage treatment system.
= The number of traffic crashes dropped last year in Malibu.
= Home values are shooting upwards … tight inventory and cheap mortgages.
