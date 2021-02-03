= Coronavirus cases dropping … vaccine supplies tight … variants spreading.
= It’s a race against time … but we’re losing … as the vaccine supply actually is dropping locally.
= Reminder -- free COVID 19 tests tomorrow at Malibu City Hall.
= Trancas market tries again to fix its sewage treatment system.
= The number of traffic crashes dropped last year in Malibu.
= Home values are shooting upwards … tight inventory and cheap mortgages.
MALIBU'S TRUSTED AND RELIABLE NEWS SOURCE.
Weekdays 5-9:30 AM.
Replay at noon.
FM 99.1 or streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- COVID Case Rate Slows in Malibu, as 300th Local Case Recorded
- KBUU News Headlines Wed Feb 3
- Teenager Killed After Car Crashes off PCH at Pt. Mugu
- Two Proposals, One Investigation, Nothing Concrete–Yet
- KBUU News headlines for Tuesday Feb 2
- MaliBusiness: Kecia Heinz Studio
- Reviews & More: Yesterday and Today
- From 99.1 FM KBUU … the Monday Headlines
Most Popular
Articles
- Victim of Jan. 17 Malibu House Fire Identified
- COVID-19 Kills Two Beloved Community Members
- Teenager Killed After Car Crashes off PCH at Pt. Mugu
- Borderline Bar & Grill To Be Demolished Two Years After Mass Shooting
- Residents Report Unprecedented Amount of Trash Washing up on Malibu Beaches
- From the Fire Chief: Are You My Type?
- Obituary: Cherie Anne Millford
- School Bond Measures Have Poured Millions From Malibu Pockets Into Santa Monica
- Shell Artist Parts With Past
- Answers To Common Concerns About the COVID Vaccine
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.