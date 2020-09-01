From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Tuesday Headlines:
  • = Santa Barbara restricting use of its beaches over Labor Day.
  • = But with temperatures expected to hit 115 in L-A … no Labor Day crowd controls here.
  • = A statewide ban on nasty rat poison … appears to have passed in Sacramento.
  • = Malibu parents are warned … you just can’t pull your kids out of school.
  • = And eviction protections for renters passed last night … what do they mean?
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
 
On the radio at 99.1 FM.
Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net

