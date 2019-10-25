https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-350-fri-oct-25/
This is KBUU News - Day 350 - the Friday Headlines:
- = Malibu is full of smoke from the Tick Fire in Santa Clarita.
- = 70 mile per hour wind gusts still blowing … just above Malibu.
- = No schools today in Malibu … and with another big Santa Ana on tap Sunday night … school is an open question on Monday
- = I f you’re thinking about high tailing it to the high country this weekend … the 14 Freeway is closed today … between Malibu and Mammoth Lakes.
- = Short term rentals .. B and Bs … on the city council agenda for Monday afternoon.
- = But tomorrow … the Woolsey Fire gets an airing out with a public hearing in Agoura Hills.
——
——
Traffic is …
The weather is ….
And the surf is …
——
One last big push of Santa Anas this morning … as fire crews battle a huge fire 40 miles away.
There are no fires … no fires … burning in the Santa Monica Mountains today. Malibu’s only daily fire coverage, from this morning: https://www.radiomalibu.net/big-winds-peter-out/
——
——
Malibu’s city council meeting on Monday is still on schedule.
City council meetings have been cancelled due to winds … and fires … in the past.
The meeting will begin at 4 p-m Monday … because so many people are expected to show up to state their opinions on overnight vacation rentals.
After years of delay … the issue has resurfaced at the city council table.
On Monday .. the city council will be given a controversial financial analysis of the issue.
The analysis claims that Malibu’s city budget could take a 30 million dollar hot over the jnext 10 years … if it loses the 2 and a half million dollars in tqx revenue that it gets from overnight rentals in Malibu.
Critics immediately pointed out severe shortcomings in the analysis.
It does not … for example ... consider the financial impact of two major hotels planned for P C H along Billionaire’s beach.
If those hotels are approved and built … Malibu’s B and B tax hole would be filled by hotel room tax revenue.
The economic study also did not count how many dollars that B and B party houses cost the local economy.
Peopkle in those houses don;t shop for cars or groceries …depriving Malibu of sales tax revenue.
13 months ago …the city council asked for this report.
It got delayed by the woolsey Fire.
——
The Ventura County Board of Supervisors has come out against the use of Round Up … the weed killer that contains glyphosate … on county-owned properties .
The Ventura County Star reports the supervisors want options … for removing weeds from places where the public can be exposed to the chemical.
California juries have repeatedly found that the chemical Roundup can cause a deadly form of of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
A majority of the supervisors wants to eliminate the use of glyphosate on properties that are directly accessible to the public.
Trails, campgrounds, parks, walkways, property near schools … place like that.
But they said it may not be possible to stop using Roundup at some areas where the public has no direct access … like airport runways and taxiways.
This … as reported by the Ventura County Star,
——
Tomorrow … L A County will open the mic to the public … to analyze the report on what went wrong in the Woolsey Fire. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/la-county-fire-response-response/
The consultant’s report … from Citygate Associates … will be open for public comment at a meeting this Saturday… in the auditorium at Agoura High School in Agoura Hills.
Map: https://goo.gl/maps/t7WAw12rPTL5AiJ77
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Hot and Santa Ana Red Flag Warnings through this morning )))) … highs (((( 96 )))) beaches … (((( 90 )))) mountains and canyons.
Santa Ana winds … ((( swill return and be sustained at 25 to 35 )))) miles per hour this morning on the beach.
peak wind gusts will be up to 55 miles at some palces along P C H … 70 miles per hortu in the mountains.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 6;10 )))).
After that … ((( continuing mild Santa Anas )))) tonight … low (((( 64 )))) beaches … (((( 60 )))) mountains and canyons.
Winds tonight … much less severe.
But it will still be hot and dry.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Sweeping down the coast …
At Leo Carrillo Beach it’s (((( )))) degrees.
KBUU Trancas … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( tide is at ))))
