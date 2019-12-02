- = Surf of up to 6 feet coming form the west.
- = Plans to rebuild Civic Center Way go to the planning commission tonight.
- = The Edison company is testing computers that can seek out weak power lines.
- = The Coastal Commission will meet in Malibu next week … then take a tour of Malibu Bluffs Park.
A car has crashed into a deer, on Kanan-Dume Rd near Mulholland Hwy.
This is KBUU News - Day 388 - the Monday Headlines:
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- KBUU Newswire - Day 388 - Mon Dec 2 - Surf's Up - Civic Center Way Rebuild Goes To Planning - Coastal Comm Will Meet In Malibu Next Week
- With Conference Title in Tow, Pepperdine Men's Water Polo Has Date in NCAA Championships
- 7:19AM Monday News Headlines
- 2019 Malibu Chili Cook-Off Winners Now Available at Vintage Grocers
- New City Employee Takes Charge of Rebuilds
- KBUU Newswire - Day 385 - Fri Nov 29 - Cold Storm Passes Thru - Feldman Likely Will Get Raise - Edison Screws Up In Reporting Screwed Up Blackout
- 2018-19 City Budget Defies Expectations, Woolsey Fire to Remain Balanced
- This is KBUU News - Day 382 - the Tuesday Headlines
Most Popular
Articles
- New City Employee Takes Charge of Rebuilds
- 2019 Malibu Chili Cook-Off Winners Now Available at Vintage Grocers
- 2018-19 City Budget Defies Expectations, Woolsey Fire to Remain Balanced
- Letter: We've Suffered Enough
- 7:19AM Monday News Headlines
- Local Couple Puts Up a Matching Gift Challenge to Help Build 101 Wildlife Crossing
- With Conference Title in Tow, Pepperdine Men's Water Polo Has Date in NCAA Championships
- KBUU Newswire - Day 385 - Fri Nov 29 - Cold Storm Passes Thru - Feldman Likely Will Get Raise - Edison Screws Up In Reporting Screwed Up Blackout
- New City Ordinance Halts No-Fault Evictions Through Dec. 31
- PCH Crash Kills 17-Year-Old Before Dawn Friday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 10
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.