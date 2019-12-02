A car has crashed into a deer, on Kanan-Dume Rd near Mulholland Hwy.
This is KBUU News - Day 388 - the Monday Headlines:
  • = Surf of up to 6 feet coming form the west.
  • = Plans to rebuild Civic Center Way go to the planning commission tonight.
  • = The Edison company is testing computers that can seek out weak power lines.
  • = The Coastal Commission will meet in Malibu next week … then take a tour of Malibu Bluffs Park.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
