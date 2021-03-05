KBUU RADIO FRI MAR 5

A summertime tow-away impound yard may return to Malibu High School ... in a parking lot near the Malibu Boys and Girls Club. The Public Safety Commission has turned thumbs down to the ideas of putting the impound yard on Point Dume ...or at the Malibu Equestrian Center. DETAILS:

